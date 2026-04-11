Mumbai Real Estate: Akshay Kumar Leases Andheri Duplex To Boeing 777 Commander Anny Divya At ₹1.44 Lakh Per Month

Akshay Kumar On Paparazzi | Photo Via Instagram

Mumbai, April 11: A duplex apartment in Andheri (West) has been leased at a starting monthly rent of Rs 1.44 lakh, with the tenant identified as Anny Divya, one of India’s youngest wide-body aircraft commanders, according to property registration data reviewed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Property details and transaction

The transaction pertains to a duplex flat located on the 11th and 12th floors, along with an attached terrace, in the building Sky Pan at Oberoi Complex on New Link Road. The property has been licensed by actor Akshay Kumar (registered as Akshay Kumar Bhatia) to Divya. The agreement was registered on April 7.

Profile of the tenant

Divya, originally from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, rose to prominence in the aviation sector after becoming one of the youngest female commanders of a Boeing 777, the world’s largest twin-engine jet. She began her aviation journey at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi in Raebareli at the age of 17 and was later recruited by Air India when she was just 19.

Lease terms and conditions

As per the registered leave-and-license agreement, the lease tenure for the Andheri duplex has been fixed at 24 months, with both lease and rent commencing from March 1. The agreement does not mention any rent escalation clause.

In a notable departure from standard practice in Mumbai’s rental market, the deal does not include any security deposit.

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Registration details

Registration records show that a total of Rs 9,700 was paid towards stamp duty and registration charges for the agreement, including Rs 8,700 as stamp duty and Rs 1,000 as registration fees. The payment was processed through State Bank of India and registered with the Inspector General of Registration office in Mumbai on April 7, 2026.

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