Akshay Kumar Surprised By Huge Crowd At Noida Mall During Bhooth Bangla Promotions, Fans Climb Escalator Handrails To See Him- WATCH

Akshay Kumar Stunned As Huge Crowd Gathers At Noida Mall | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Akshay Kumar, currently gearing up for the release of Bhooth Bangla, visited a mall in Noida with his co-stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav for a promotional event on Friday, April 10; his arrival sparked a fan frenzy, with viral videos showing massive crowds thronging the mall, leaving the actor himself shocked.

Akshay Kumar Stunned As Huge Crowd Gathers At Noida Mall

In the video shared by Bhooth Bangla's producer Ektaa Kapoor, Akshay was heard saying, "Mujhe kareeban 36 saal ho gaye hain iss industry ke andar, lekin ek mall ke andar maine kabhi itne saare log nahi dekhe."

(It’s been 36 years that I have been a part of this industry, but I have never seen so many people inside a mall). Sharing the video, Kapoor wrote, "If this is the response after the trailer, imagine the madness when #BhoothBangla paid previews begin on 16th April, 9 PM onwards!"

Check it out:

Fans Climb Escalator Handrails To See Akshay Kumar

Another clip showed fans dangerously scaling escalator handrails in a bid to catch a glimpse of Akshay from higher floors, while other people using the escalator were left taken aback by the chaotic scenes.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's second Hindi-language horror comedy film following Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The film also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani, Rajesh Sharma, and Manu Menon.

The film is set to release on April 17, 2026. The movie will have its paid previews from April 16, 9 pm, onwards.

Bhooth Bangla was officially announced in September 2024 with Akshay announced as the lead on his 57th birthday.