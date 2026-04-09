Akshay Kumar Falls, Suffers Injury While Performing High-Octane Stunt For Bhooth Bangla; BTS Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sustained an injury while filming a high-intensity stunt for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. A behind-the-scenes video shared by the makers on Thursday (April 9) captured the moment when the actor lost his balance while performing the action sequence.

Known for performing many of his own stunts, Akshay can be seen executing a dramatic mid-air jump kick in the video. However, while landing, the actor appears to lose his footing and falls, seemingly hurting himself during the sequence.

#AkshayKumar sir injured himself on the set of #BhoothBangla while filming his action scenes.#BhoothBangla has many secrets and thrilling scenes…. Just wait till the release 🔥💥



“IT HAS MANY LAYERS” 💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GCJoOS386A — Akkian by heart (Viratian by Dil) (@DevoteeAkki) April 9, 2026

The actor, recently, spoke about his preference for performing real stunts rather than relying heavily on visual effects or artificial enhancements. Akshay expressed that excessive use of VFX or AI can take away the authenticity and thrill of action scenes, adding that real stunts allow audiences to truly experience the effort behind the performance.

Apart from Akshay, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

The film’s release date was recently postponed. It was initially scheduled to hit theatres on April 10 but will now release on April 16. Co-producer Ektaa R Kapoor explained that the decision was taken after discussions with distributors and exhibitors.

Sharing the update on Instagram, she wrote, "After a collective call with our distributors and the exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for 'Bhooth Bangla', 16 April, with the first show starting at 9 pm. 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry and the exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus and attention they deserve. The 'Bhooth Bangla' team looks forward to welcoming you in cinemas on April 16, 9 pm onwards".

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, in association with Cape of Good Films. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, and directed by Priyadarshan. The horror-comedy is now set to arrive in cinemas on April 16.