Ektaa Kapoor Reveals Real Reason For Delaying Bhooth Bangla: 'If Dhurandhar 2 Is Doing Well, We Are Not...'

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Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, marks his reunion with acclaimed director Priyadarshan after 14 years. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Tabu, among others. Bhooth Bangla was earlier slated to release on April 10; however, the makers decided to postpone the film, stating, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry, and the exhibitors feel this shift will allow both films the space, focus and attention they deserve."

Ektaa Reveals Why Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Release Was Delayed

Ektaa Kapoor, the producer of Bhooth Bangla, revealed the real reason behind the postponement, stating that the film was not delayed because of Dhurandhar 2 running in theatres. As per Variety India, speaking at a media meet, she clarified the actual reason behind the decision.

"We didn't delay because of 'Dhurandhar' in the theatres. I could have got good screens and showtimes for 'Bhooth Bangla' even on April 10, because as it is, films are not doing well in general. If 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is doing well, well, we are not at war with it! We thought that we should let it complete at least around 85 percent of its run, before we come to the theatres."