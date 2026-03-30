'It’s All False...': Priyadarshan Clarifies Bhooth Bangla Was Not Planned As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Priyadarshan / Akshay Kumar | Instagram

The teaser of Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla reminded the audience of Bhool Bhulaiyaa because both movies are shot at the same palace. There were reports that the story of Bhooth Bangla was originally planned as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But, recently in an interview, Priyadarshan clarified and called the reports 'false'.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker said, “That is not right. It’s all false news." He further stated that while Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller, Bhooth Bangla is a fantasy film.

Priyadarshan further explained, "Here, I am exploiting people’s belief in ghosts, giving a little bit of scientific reasoning behind it. Quantum physics says you can take one consciousness to another body and so on. On that logic, I made that film."

Well, the teaser and the songs of Bhooth Bangla has grabbed everyone's attention. The audience has high expectations from the movie as Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are coming together after 16 years.

Bhooth Bangla Cast

Apart from Akshay, Bhooth Bangla also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla is slated to release on April 10, 2026. But, there have been reports that the movie has been postponed to April 17, 2026, due to the Dhurandhar 2 wave at the box office. However, the makers have not yet officially announced that Bhooth Bangla is postponed.

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Akshay Kumar On Bhooth Bangla Releasing Three Weeks After Dhurandhar 2

A few days ago, in an interview with IANS, while talking about Bhooth Bangla releasing three weeks after Dhurandhar 2, Akshay had said, "I am very happy that the film is running so well and attracting such large audiences. It has taken Indian cinema to a new level, which is very encouraging. Three weeks is usually sufficient, and here we are talking about 21 days... This is good for the industry and also gives you opportunities to do more interviews. If films don’t perform, there would be no platform for such interactions."