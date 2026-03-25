Akshay Kumar Starrer Bhooth Bangla Makers Planning To Postpone Release Date By A Week Due To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: Report

Bhooth Bangla To Get Postponed? |

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has taken the box office by storm. The film, in six days, has collected Rs. 575.72 crore, and has already broken many records at the box office. Now, the next biggie to hit the big screens after Dhurandhar 2 is Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla. The Priyadarshan directorial is slated to release on April 10, 2026. However, according to a report, the makers of the horror-comedy are planning to postpone the release date by a week due to Dhurandhar 2.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The way Dhurandhar The Revenge is performing, it is clear that the craze is not going to die down anytime soon. Bhooth Bangla also looks like an exciting film. But since Dhurandhar 2 is doing historic business, there’s a strong possibility that it could perform exceptionally well even in its fourth week, which coincides with the release of Bhooth Bangla. Meanwhile, there’s no Hindi film currently scheduled for release on April 17.”

The source further added that Akshay and Ekta Kapoor, in the next 24 hours, will decide whether they want to postpone the film or not. Also, if the movie is postponed by a week, the trailer release date might also be pushed. For now, the trailer of the movie is expected to be out on March 27.

So, let's wait and watch whether Bhooth Bangla will be postponed or it will hit the big screens on April 10.

Akshay Kumar On Bhooth Bangla Releasing Three Weeks After Dhurandhar 2

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, in an interview with IANS, Akshay had opened up about Bhooth Bangla releasing three weeks after Dhurandhar 2. The actor said, "I am very happy that the film (Dhurandhar 2) is running so well and attracting such large audiences. It has taken Indian cinema to a new level, which is very encouraging. Three weeks is usually sufficient, and here we are talking about 21 days... This is good for the industry and also gives you opportunities to do more interviews. If films don’t perform, there would be no platform for such interactions."