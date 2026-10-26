RailTel Reports 10% Profit Drop In Q2 FY27, Declares ₹1 Interim Dividend As Revenue Climbs 20%

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Tuesday announced that its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, decreased by 10% year-on-year to ₹68.56 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the profit after tax was ₹76.07 crore.

Revenue From Operations

Revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹1,146.14 crore, marking a 20.47% increase compared to ₹951.36 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Total income for the quarter also rose by 19% to ₹1,149.06 crore from ₹965.74 crore year-on-year.

Expenses and Exceptional Items

Total expenses for the reporting quarter increased to ₹1,024.59 crore, up from ₹844.31 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported exceptional items of ₹32.17 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹16.13 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, stood at ₹2.14, a decrease from ₹2.37 recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to the company's filing.

Interim Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, representing 10% of the paid-up share capital for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for this dividend payment is October 30, 2026, with the payment scheduled for November 20, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.