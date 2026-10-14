RailTel Bags ₹197 Crore SBI Order, Connectivity Contract Extended Until March 2031

RailTel |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India has secured a ₹197 crore order from State Bank of India for network connectivity across the lender’s data centres, disaster recovery facilities and branches, according to an exchange filing.

The contract covers multiprotocol label switching links, known as MPLS, alongside point-to-point connections across India. These services form part of the connectivity arrangement supporting SBI’s distributed operations.

RailTel said the award is a continuation order at revised rates. The arrangement has been extended for five years, with the contract running until March 31, 2031.

Scope Covers Nationwide Banking Network

The order links several parts of SBI’s technology and branch infrastructure through the specified network services.

MPLS is a networking method used to route data across connected locations. Point-to-point links provide connections between designated endpoints.

The disclosed scope includes both types of connectivity, covering data centres, disaster recovery locations and bank branches nationwide.

As a continuation contract, the award extends an existing service arrangement. The revised rates and five-year duration define the updated terms disclosed by RailTel.

The filing details supplied do not include a breakdown of the contract value between locations or connectivity services.

RailTel Shares Trade Higher

RailTel shares were trading more than 1 per cent higher at ₹254.85 apiece on the National Stock Exchange at 12:50 pm.

The quoted price represents an intraday reading rather than the stock’s closing level. The market movement followed the announcement of the SBI connectivity order.

June Quarter Financial Performance

For the quarter ended June, RailTel reported net profit of ₹65.78 crore on revenue of ₹893 crore.

The SBI order’s ₹197 crore value relates to the extended contract period and should therefore be distinguished from quarterly revenue figures.

The agreement provides RailTel with a defined service period for continuing the specified network connections.

Its execution will centre on delivering connectivity under the revised contractual terms across SBI’s data centres, disaster recovery facilities and branches throughout India.