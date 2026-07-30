RailTel Corporation Net Profit ₹65.78 Crore In Q1 FY27, Total Income ₹90.96 Crore

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India Limited on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of ₹65.78 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 June 2026. This is a decline from ₹141.75 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Revenue from Operations

The company's standalone revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹893.27 crore. This marks a decrease from ₹1,668.86 crore reported in the previous quarter, Q4 FY26.

Total Income and Expenses

Total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹909.60 crore. Total expenses for the same period were ₹813.12 crore, down from ₹1,487.25 crore in the preceding quarter.

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Profit Before Tax

Standalone profit before tax for Q1 FY27 was ₹89.44 crore. This figure decreased from ₹189.97 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Exceptional Items

The company reported exceptional items amounting to ₹7.04 crore in Q1 FY27. In the previous quarter, exceptional items were ₹2.47 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 were ₹2.05. This is lower compared to ₹4.42 reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.