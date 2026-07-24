RailTel Secures ₹32.74 Crore Order From North Central Railway For Track Circuit Reliability

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has secured an order worth ₹32.74 crore |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from North Central Railway for a new order valued at ₹32.74 crore (including tax). The project focuses on enhancing track circuit reliability.

Project Details

The scope of work involves the provision of Multi-Section Digital Axle Counters (MSDAC) in parallel with existing Digital Circuit Track Circuits (DCTC). This work will be carried out at 14 stations within the ALJN-DER section of the Prayagraj Division.

Execution Timeline

The company expects to complete the order by 23 January 2028. The Letter of Acceptance was received on 23 July 2026, at 13:30:00.

Contract Type

The order is categorised as a domestic contract for railway signalling. It was awarded by a domestic entity, North Central Railway, which has no promoter interest in RailTel Corporation of India Ltd.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.