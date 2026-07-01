RailTel Bags ₹107.6 Crore Mahanadi Coalfields Order, To Build MPLS VPN Network Over 60-Month Contract

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a work order worth Rs 107.6 crore. |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Monday announced it has secured a work order from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited valued at Rs 107.60 crore, including tax.

Order Details

The order is for the establishment of an MPLS VPN (Multiprotocol Label Switching Virtual Private Network) network for Mahanadi Coalfields. The network will be provided on a rental basis.

Contract Duration

The contract period for the MPLS VPN network is 60 months. The company expects to complete the execution by 30 June 2031.

Awarding Entity

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, a domestic entity, awarded the work order to RailTel. The transaction does not involve any related party relationships.

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