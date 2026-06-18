RVNL Secures ₹967.93 Crore Railway Contract, East Coast Railway Awards Major Bridge Project

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has received a Rs 967.93 crore contract from East Coast Railway. |

Mumbai: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has secured a major railway infrastructure contract worth Rs 967.93 crore from East Coast Railway. The project involves the construction of several important railway bridges as part of a broader railway line expansion programme.

The company received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the project and informed stock exchanges about the development under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

Major Bridge Construction Project

The contract is part of the railway capacity enhancement work between Nergundi-Barang and the Khurda Road-Vizianagaram section.

Under the project, RVNL will construct four important bridges over major rivers, including the Birupa, Mahanadi, Kathjori and Kuakhai. These bridges will be built using open-web steel girders and are aimed at strengthening rail connectivity in the region.

The work forms part of the third and fourth railway line development on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram route, a key corridor for freight and passenger movement.

Contract Value Near Rs 1,000 Crore

According to the filing, the total value of the order stands at Rs 967.93 crore, including 18 percent GST. The project is one of the significant infrastructure contracts secured by RVNL during the current financial year.

The company said the order was received in the normal course of business and reflects continued investment in railway infrastructure across the country.

Execution Timeline of Three Years

RVNL will complete the project within 1,095 days, or nearly three years. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

The latest order further strengthens RVNL's order book and reinforces its position as one of India's leading railway infrastructure development companies.

Disclaimer: This story is based on the company's stock exchange filing. Investors should refer to official disclosures before investing.