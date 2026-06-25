RailTel Bags ₹29.83 Crore AP Power Contract, Expands Project Order Book

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has secured a significant order worth Rs 29.83 crore. |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday announced it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Southern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited. The order is valued at Rs 29,83,50,503, including tax.

Project Scope

The contract's scope includes the supply, installation, testing, configuration, and training of Software Defined-Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) devices. It also covers necessary hardware, bandwidth licenses, and IPS and IDS security.

Awarding Entity

The order was awarded by Southern Power Distribution Company of AP Limited, a domestic entity. This project does not involve any promoter or related party interests, the company stated.

Execution Timeline

RailTel is expected to execute the order by 23 June 2031. The company received the Letter of Acceptance on 24 June 2026, at 17:30.

Company Update

The announcement was made pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A (B) of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This is categorised as a major order secured by the company.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.