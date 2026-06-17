RailTel Secures ₹52.57 Crore Disaster Recovery Project, Order Includes 5-Year Maintenance Support Till January 2027

RailTel has secured a Rs 52.57 crore disaster recovery IT infrastructure project. |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has secured a new order worth Rs 52.57 crore, including taxes, for setting up a disaster recovery information technology infrastructure project. The company informed stock exchanges that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the project from a domestic entity.

Major IT Infrastructure Project for RailTel

According to the company's disclosure, the project involves the supply, installation, integration and commissioning of disaster recovery IT infrastructure at a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)-empanelled cloud service provider (CSP) data centre.

Apart from setting up the infrastructure, RailTel will also be responsible for operating and maintaining the facility for a period of five years. The project is aimed at strengthening data security, business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities.

Order Value at Rs 52.57 Crore

RailTel said the estimated size of the order is Rs 52,56,69,780, including taxes.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and has been received in the form of a Letter of Intent. The company disclosed that the order was received on June 16, 2026.

The latest order adds to RailTel's growing portfolio of digital infrastructure and technology projects across the country.

Execution Deadline Set for January 2027

As per the filing, the project is scheduled to be completed by Jan 12, 2027.

RailTel will undertake the complete implementation of the disaster recovery infrastructure and ensure its smooth functioning through long-term maintenance services. Such projects are becoming increasingly important as government departments and organisations focus on securing critical digital data and ensuring uninterrupted operations.

No Related-Party Involvement

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

RailTel also stated that the order does not fall under related-party transactions, ensuring that the deal has been awarded on an arm's-length basis.