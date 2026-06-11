 Hiliks Technologies Bags ₹37.75 Crore Railway Subcontract, Pending Order Book Rises To ₹70 Crore
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Hiliks Technologies Bags ₹37.75 Crore Railway Subcontract, Pending Order Book Rises To ₹70 Crore

Hiliks Technologies has secured a subcontract worth Rs 37.75 crore from Railone Projects for signalling and telecommunication works in the Motumari-Vishnupuram railway doubling project. The contract will be executed over 18 months and takes the company's cumulative pending order book to around Rs 70 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 11, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Hiliks Technologies Bags ₹37.75 Crore Railway Subcontract, Pending Order Book Rises To ₹70 Crore
Hiliks Secures New Railway Contract. |

Mumbai: Hiliks Technologies Limited has received a subcontract order worth Rs 37.75 crore for railway infrastructure works. The company disclosed the development through a regulatory filing dated June 11, 2026.

Work Related to Railway Doubling Project

The order has been awarded by Railone Projects Private Limited for signalling and telecommunication works associated with the Motumari-Vishnupuram Doubling Project across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The project is being executed under an EPC contract of the South Central Railway Zone.

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Execution Timeline

According to the filing, the contract is valued at Rs 37,75,52,866 and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months. The company stated that the order is domestic in nature and has been received as a subcontract order.

Order Book Strengthens

Following the latest contract win, Hiliks Technologies said the cumulative value of its pending orders now stands at approximately Rs 70 crore. The order is expected to strengthen the company's presence in railway signalling and communication infrastructure projects.

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No Related-Party Interest

The company clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group entities or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. It also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Disclaimer: The above information is based on the company's stock exchange filing dated June 11, 2026, and disclosures provided therein.

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