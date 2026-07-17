RailTel Receives ₹3.56 Crore Income Tax Penalty, Order Linked To Disallowed Expenditure For AY 2023-24

RailTel has received a Rs 3.56 crore penalty order from the Income Tax Department. |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd announced on Friday that it has received an order from the Income Tax Department imposing a penalty of Rs 3.56 crore. The penalty stems from a disallowance of expenditure for the assessment year 2023-24.

Penalty Details

The order, issued by the Income Tax Department, levies the penalty for the assessment year 2023-24. RailTel reported the disallowance of certain expenditures as the reason for the penalty.

Company Response

RailTel stated it will file an appeal against the order before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals). The company expects no material financial impact from this litigation on its operations.

Regulatory Disclosure

This disclosure adheres to the SEBI Master Circular dated January 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.