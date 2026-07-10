RailTel Lands ₹18.53 Crore Education Project, UP Government Awards Lab Development Work

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received a work order worth Rs 18.53 crore. |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday announced it has secured a work order valued at Rs 18,53,66,820 (including tax) from the Information Technology and Electronics Department, Uttar Pradesh.

Contract Details

The order focuses on the design, installation, and maintenance of educational and vocational laboratories. It includes the supply and installation of hardware, along with training for teachers and other staff.

Scope of Work

The nature of the contract involves the supply, installation, commissioning, training, and support services for Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in schools under the Department of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh.

Execution Timeline

The company is required to execute the order by 17 November 2027. The work order was received on 9 July 2026.

Domestic Order

RailTel confirmed the order is domestic and does not involve any international entity.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.