RailTel Bags Fresh Government Order, Secures ₹16.2 Crore Contract For Haryana Network Management

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has won a ₹16.2 crore contract. |

Mumbai: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday announced it has secured a work order valued at Rs 16.20 crore from Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited.

Contract Details

The order is for an Operation & Management (O&M) contract, under which RailTel will serve as the Managed Service Provider (MSP) for the Haryana State Wide Area Network (HSWAN).

Project Timeline

The company is expected to execute the order by 31 December 2027.

Domestic Entity

The contract was awarded by a domestic entity, Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited. This is a domestic project for RailTel.

Transaction Details

RailTel confirmed that neither its promoter nor its promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. The company also stated the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.