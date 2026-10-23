 Crisil Q3 Consolidated PAT Climbs To ₹204.5 Crore, Nine-Month Operating Income Up 25.7%; ₹17 Interim Dividend Announced
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HomeBusinessCrisil Q3 Consolidated PAT Climbs To ₹204.5 Crore, Nine-Month Operating Income Up 25.7%; ₹17 Interim Dividend Announced

Crisil Q3 Consolidated PAT Climbs To ₹204.5 Crore, Nine-Month Operating Income Up 25.7%; ₹17 Interim Dividend Announced

Crisil Limited reported a 5.9% increase in consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ended 30 September 2026, reaching ₹204.5 crore. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹17 per share.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
Crisil Q3 Consolidated PAT Climbs To ₹204.5 Crore, Nine-Month Operating Income Up 25.7%; ₹17 Interim Dividend Announced
Crisil |

Mumbai: Crisil Limited on Friday announced a 5.9% rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹204.5 crore for the third quarter (Q3) ended 30 September 2026, compared to ₹193.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated income from operations for Q3 2026 grew 20.2% to ₹1,095.2 crore, up from ₹911.2 crore in the previous year's Q3. Total consolidated income increased 18.2% to ₹1,120.9 crore, against ₹948.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Nine-Month Results

For the nine months ended 30 September 2026, consolidated income from operations rose 25.7% to ₹3,228.2 crore, from ₹2,567.4 crore in the prior year. Consolidated total income for the nine-month period increased 24.8% to ₹3,302.9 crore, compared to ₹2,646.9 crore previously.

Profit Before Tax

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for Q3 2026 stood at ₹276.1 crore, a 5.3% increase from ₹262.3 crore in Q3 2025. For the nine months, PBT grew 21.0% to ₹864.3 crore, compared to ₹714.5 crore in the same period last year.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of ₹17 per share, with a face value of ₹1 each. This decision was made at the board meeting held on 23 October 2026.

Segment Growth

Ratings services segment revenue increased 28.9% year-on-year in Q3 2026. Research Analytics and Solutions segment revenue grew 16.5% year-on-year in Q3 2026. Q3 2026 PBT earnings included a foreign exchange gain of ₹2.3 crore.

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Management Commentary

Amish Mehta, Managing Director and CEO of Crisil, stated that the Q3 2026 performance reflected the strength of the company’s diversified portfolio and sustained growth across domestic and international businesses. He also noted the Indian economy’s resilience in supporting growth opportunities.

Economic Outlook

Crisil raised India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.0% from 6.6%. The company expects growth to moderate in the second half of the year.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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