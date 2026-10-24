Netweb Technologies Reports Strong Q2 FY27, PAT Up 334.8% To ₹136.7 Crore; Revenue Grows 335.7%

Netweb Technologies |

Mumbai: Netweb Technologies India Limited announced on Thursday that its Q2 FY27 profit after tax (PAT) rose 334.8% to ₹136.7 crore, compared to ₹31.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations for the quarter grew 335.7% to ₹1,323.3 crore, up from ₹303.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Half Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, Netweb Technologies recorded a PAT of ₹222 crore, surpassing its full-year FY26 PAT of ₹205.8 crore. This performance was achieved in six months, demonstrating the company's growth momentum, Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director, said.

Operational Highlights

Operating EBITDA for Q2 FY27 increased 334.0% year-on-year to ₹197.3 crore, with an operating EBITDA margin of 14.9%. The company's PAT margin stood at 10.2% for the quarter.

Segmental Growth

AI Systems were the primary driver of growth, contributing ₹773.1 crore (58.4% of revenue from operations) in Q2 FY27. This segment saw a year-on-year growth of 1,068.1%.

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Order Book and Capital Raise

As of 30 September 2026, Netweb Technologies' order book stood at ₹2,629 crore, with an additional L1 position of ₹652.5 crore. The company also raised ₹1,200 crore through its first capital raise since listing in July 2023.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.