 Netweb Technologies Reports Strong Q2 FY27, PAT Up 334.8% To ₹136.7 Crore; Revenue Grows 335.7%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNetweb Technologies Reports Strong Q2 FY27, PAT Up 334.8% To ₹136.7 Crore; Revenue Grows 335.7%

Netweb Technologies Reports Strong Q2 FY27, PAT Up 334.8% To ₹136.7 Crore; Revenue Grows 335.7%

Netweb Technologies India Limited reported a significant increase in its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company's profit after tax (PAT) and revenue from operations showed substantial year-on-year growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Netweb Technologies Reports Strong Q2 FY27, PAT Up 334.8% To ₹136.7 Crore; Revenue Grows 335.7%
Netweb Technologies |

Mumbai: Netweb Technologies India Limited announced on Thursday that its Q2 FY27 profit after tax (PAT) rose 334.8% to ₹136.7 crore, compared to ₹31.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations for the quarter grew 335.7% to ₹1,323.3 crore, up from ₹303.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Read Also
Netweb Technologies Share Hits Record High After 7% Surge, Know - What Is Driving Investor Interest?
Netweb Technologies Share Hits Record High After 7% Surge, Know - What Is Driving Investor Interest?

Half Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, Netweb Technologies recorded a PAT of ₹222 crore, surpassing its full-year FY26 PAT of ₹205.8 crore. This performance was achieved in six months, demonstrating the company's growth momentum, Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director, said.

Operational Highlights

Operating EBITDA for Q2 FY27 increased 334.0% year-on-year to ₹197.3 crore, with an operating EBITDA margin of 14.9%. The company's PAT margin stood at 10.2% for the quarter.

Segmental Growth

AI Systems were the primary driver of growth, contributing ₹773.1 crore (58.4% of revenue from operations) in Q2 FY27. This segment saw a year-on-year growth of 1,068.1%.

Read Also
Netweb Technologies Collaborates With NVIDIA To Unlock Potential Of AI And High-Performance...
Netweb Technologies Collaborates With NVIDIA To Unlock Potential Of AI And High-Performance...

Order Book and Capital Raise

As of 30 September 2026, Netweb Technologies' order book stood at ₹2,629 crore, with an additional L1 position of ₹652.5 crore. The company also raised ₹1,200 crore through its first capital raise since listing in July 2023.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source