Netweb Technologies Collaborates With NVIDIA To Unlock Potential Of AI And High-Performance Computing

Netweb Technologies India Limited (Netweb), the leading Indian OEM in high-end computing, on Tuesday announced that it is now a manufacturing partner for the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip and GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip MGX server designs, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Netweb will build and produce more than ten server variations under its Tyrone range of AI systems meant for a wide range of AI and high-performance computing/supercomputing applications.

With NVIDIA MGX, a modular reference design, Netweb’s AI systems will target complex workloads of HPC, data science, large language models, edge computing, enterprise AI, and design and simulation. The product range will also support handling a wide range of simultaneous workloads such as AI training, inference, and 5G on a single system. At the same time, the designs ensure seamless upgrades for upcoming hardware generations.

Collaboration with NVIDIA will bring out the immense potential of AI in India and APAC

Netweb’s AI systems with NVIDIA MGX will give a boost to the country’s 'Make in India' mission. At the same time, the local manufacturing of systems will build a local ecosystem to better address the demands around AI and accelerated computing applications of both government and private enterprises.

Ushering AI demands and the potential of India can be shown by the latest big announcements from some of the large Indian corporates to develop AI infrastructure in India. Netweb’s NVIDIA MGX platform-based portfolio can help build sovereign AI infrastructure for India and other nations.

Plan to support a wide range of NVIDIA MGX systems

Netweb’s AI system roadmap based on NVIDIA MGX architecture offers a unique proposition that provides a new standard for modular server design by improving ROI while saving development resources and reducing time to market. It allows different configurations of GPUs, CPUs, and DPUs—including x86 or Arm® CPU servers and NVIDIA OVX servers— to accelerate diverse enterprise data center workloads.