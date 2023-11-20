L&T Technology Services Partners With NVIDIA To Unveil Gen AI And Advanced Software-Defined Architecture | File

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to develop software-defined architectures for medical devices focused on endoscopy, which will enhance the image quality and scalability of products, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

This innovative solution comes as an answer to the industry-wide challenges of availability, cost, and dependencies linked to custom and proprietary hardware components. The architecture is a scalable platform that supports multiple applications, providing a real-time decision-making tool for the medical fraternity.

AI-Enhanced Architecture Redefines Imaging: Polyp Detection & Seamless Visualization

Developed from the ground up, the architecture features an image processing pipeline designed for tasks such as noise reduction, enhancing edges and contrast, improving texture and color, and correcting speckles. Its distinctive feature lies in integrating AI/ML models specifically developed to detect, identify, and classify polyps—unusual growths commonly encountered during colonoscopies.

Additionally, the solution stands out for its easy-to-use interface and smooth integration of the image processing pipeline for visualization purposes. It assures efficient data transfer with minimal delay, high-quality image processing without hindering performance, and the ability to scale as needed.

NVIDIA's Holoscan & IGX Orin: Enhanced Imaging & AI Decision Support

The collaboration leverages the NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA IGX Orin platforms, featuring ultra-low latency in data transfer, superior image processing, and scalability to support multiple AI-enabled applications. This helps ensure enhanced visualization for image processing and AI-based decision-making support, such as for polyp detection and classification.

“The combination of LTTS’ expertise in medical-device development and NVIDIA’s full-stack edge AI computing platform delivers unprecedented value to the medical technology industry by accelerating the development of AI-enabled, software-defined medical devices,” Shanker Trivedi, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business, NVIDIA.

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA helps us push the boundaries of what’s possible in medical imaging,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services. “The combination of the NVIDIA Holoscan software platform for edge AI inference and the NVIDIA IGX Orin hardware platform accelerates the development of AI-powered medical imaging solutions by enhancing image quality and real-time clinical decision-making support, making clinicians more efficient and improving patient outcomes.”

