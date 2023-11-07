L&T Construction Awarded Contracts For Its Water & Effluent Treatment Business | L&T Construction

Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Water Resources Department, Government of Odisha to execute Cluster XXII & Cluster XXV Mega Lift Irrigation Projects, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

The aggregate scope of works includes execution of 19 Lift Irrigation Schemes comprising intake points spread across the Manjore reservoir, Brahmani River, Rengali Left Main canal, Rengali Right Main Canal & lndravati Reservoir to irrigate a culturable command area of 28,944 hectares in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal & Nabarangpur on a turnkey basis. The scope additionally includes establishing a distribution network, power system connectivity, and operation and maintenance of the entire commissioned infrastructure for fifteen years.

The Business has also secured an add-on order from the Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh to execute Pressurized Piped Lift Irrigation Projects on a turnkey basis to irrigate about 34,942 Ha of culturable command area in the Dewas District of Madhya Pradesh.

These orders align with the Company’s commitment to sustainable development and to improving the lives of farmers and communities.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd shares

The shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd on Tuesday at 11:53 am IST were at Rs 2,980.50, up by 0.17 percent.

