Larsen & Toubro's Construction Arm Secures Significant Orders For Its Buildings & Factories Business

The Buildings & Factories business of Larsen & Toubro has secured various orders in the large category under its various business units.

The business has secured an order to construct a residential township in Bengaluru involving the construction of 3,627 apartments spread across 19 Towers having configuration of 3 Basements + Ground + 23 to 41 Floors, 88 Villas along with club houses, swimming pools and other amenity structures.

The total built up area will be approximately 9.7 million sq.ft. The business also secured orders from a reputed developer to construct Commercial Towers in Hyderabad. The scope of work includes construction of 2 buildings (2B+G+6P+1T+15 Floors and 3B+LG+UG+4P+1T+14 Floors) with a combined built-up area of 4.2 million square feet.

In addition, the business has bagged an order from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur to construct a Super Specialty Hospital & Academic Block as part of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology. This will be the first super-specialty hospital with a medical college campus in India. This campus will play an important role in IIT Kanpur’s medical research and help train next generation medical personnel. The project involves construction of a 500 bedded Hospital block (G+5 floors) & Academic Block (G+5 floors).