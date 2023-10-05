 Larsen & Toubro's Construction Arm Secures Significant Orders For Its Buildings & Factories Business
The business has secured an order to construct a residential township in Bengaluru involving the construction of 3,627 apartments spread across 19 Towers having configuration of 3 Basements + Ground + 23 to 41 Floors, 88 Villas along with club houses, swimming pools and other amenity structures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Larsen & Toubro's Construction Arm Secures Significant Orders For Its Buildings & Factories Business | Twitter

The Buildings & Factories business of Larsen & Toubro has secured various orders in the large category under its various business units.

The total built up area will be approximately 9.7 million sq.ft. The business also secured orders from a reputed developer to construct Commercial Towers in Hyderabad. The scope of work includes construction of 2 buildings (2B+G+6P+1T+15 Floors and 3B+LG+UG+4P+1T+14 Floors) with a combined built-up area of 4.2 million square feet.

In addition, the business has bagged an order from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur to construct a Super Specialty Hospital & Academic Block as part of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology. This will be the first super-specialty hospital with a medical college campus in India. This campus will play an important role in IIT Kanpur’s medical research and help train next generation medical personnel. The project involves construction of a 500 bedded Hospital block (G+5 floors) & Academic Block (G+5 floors).

