L&T Energy-Power Secures EPC Order For FGD Systems In West Bengal Thermal Power Plant | Twitter

The Power business arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T Energy – Power) has secured Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) order from West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited to set up wet Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems for its Thermal Power Plant at Sagardighi in the state of West Bengal, the company on Wednesday announced through aan exchange filing.

The project’s unique features include three FGD absorbers catering to four thermal power units (2x300 MW, 2x500 MW) while balance of plant systems to be installed shall cater to five units of the plant. For L&T, this will be the first FGD project from a state-owned power utility.

Read Also L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Transportation Infrastructure Business

Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, to curtail SO2 emissions.

With this order, L&T is poised to install FGD projects for thermal plants totaling more than 19 GW, actively contributing to GoI’s initiative of reducing SO2 emissions.

Larsen & Toubro shares

The shares of Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday at 10:40 am IST were trading at Rs 3,040.10, down by 1.08 percent.