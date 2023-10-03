L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Transportation Infrastructure Business | L&T Construction

The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction has received the prestigious Dahisar Bhayander Bridge project in Mumbai, the company on tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

The project has been awarded by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for construction of 4.5 Km long bridge connecting Dahisar and Bhayander.

The project will significantly reduce the travel time between Dahisar and Bhayander which currently takes more than 45 minutes. The 4.5 Km link will have two separate carriageways and multi-level interchange and Dahisar and Bhayander for seamless entry and exit. The project will also have two large navigational spans along the creek.

L&T is already executing two packages of the prestigious Mumbai Costal Road projects, for Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

Larsen and Toubro Ltd shares

The shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd on Tuesday at 11:04 a.m IST were trading at Rs 3,023, down by 0.018 percent.

