 L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Transportation Infrastructure Business
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessL&T Construction Secures Order For Its Transportation Infrastructure Business

L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Transportation Infrastructure Business

The project has been awarded by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for construction of 4.5 Km long bridge connecting Dahisar and Bhayander.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Transportation Infrastructure Business | L&T Construction

The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T Construction has received the prestigious Dahisar Bhayander Bridge project in Mumbai, the company on tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

The project has been awarded by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for construction of 4.5 Km long bridge connecting Dahisar and Bhayander.

The project will significantly reduce the travel time between Dahisar and Bhayander which currently takes more than 45 minutes. The 4.5 Km link will have two separate carriageways and multi-level interchange and Dahisar and Bhayander for seamless entry and exit. The project will also have two large navigational spans along the creek.

L&T is already executing two packages of the prestigious Mumbai Costal Road projects, for Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

Larsen and Toubro Ltd shares

The shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd on Tuesday at 11:04  a.m IST were trading at Rs 3,023, down by 0.018 percent.

Read Also
Escorts Kubota Tractor Sales In September 2023 Fall By 11.2%
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paytm Allots 27,687 Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Paytm Allots 27,687 Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Marksans Pharma Announces US FDA Approval For Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules

Marksans Pharma Announces US FDA Approval For Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules

DGCA Proposes Barring Pilots And Crew From Using Perfume

DGCA Proposes Barring Pilots And Crew From Using Perfume

NCC Secures Orders Worth ₹4,205.94 Cr In September 2023 Across Diverse Divisions

NCC Secures Orders Worth ₹4,205.94 Cr In September 2023 Across Diverse Divisions

Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Volume Grows By 51.8% In September

Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Volume Grows By 51.8% In September