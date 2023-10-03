Escorts Kubota Tractor Sales In September 2023 Fall By 11.2% | Wikipedia

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in September 2023 sold 10,861 tractors as against 12,232 tractors sold in September 2022, the company on Tuesday anounced through an exchange filing.

Domestic tractor sales in September 2023 were at 10,114 tractors as against 11,384 tractors sold in September 2022.

The company in the filing said, "postponement of the main festive season this time to Q-3 impacted sales for the month. Going forward, with improved rainfall in September, likely good kharif harvest and with overall macroeconomic factors and farmers’ sentiments remaining positive, we expect growth momentum to pick up in the festive months of October & November and possibly continue for the remaining part of the current fiscal."

Export tractor sales in September 2023 were at 747 as against 848 tractors sold in September 2022.

Escorts Kubota Limited shares

The shares of Escorts Kubota Limited on Tuesday at 10:53 am IST were trading at Rs 3,074.50, down by 3.47 percent.

