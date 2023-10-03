 Bajaj Auto September Sales Down 1% At 3,92,558 Units
Bajaj Auto September Sales Down 1% At 3,92,558 Units

Total two-wheeler sales were at 3,27,712 units last month as against 3,48,355 units in the year-ago period, down 6 per cent, it added.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Bajaj Auto September Sales Down 1% At 3,92,558 Units | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported 1 per cent decline in total sales at 3,92,558 units in September 2023 compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold total 3,94,747 units in September 2022, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 2,02,510 units as compared to 2,22,912 units in the corresponding month a year ago, the company said.

Exports of two-wheelers were marginally down at 1,25,202 units last month as against 1,25,443 units in September last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were, however, up 40 per cent at 64,846 units as against 46,392 units in the same month last year, the company said. 

