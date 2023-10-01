Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Sells 42,034 Units In India during September 2023 |

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, on Sunday announced its tractor sales numbers for September 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic sales in September 2023 were at 42,034 units, as against 47,100 units during September 2022.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during September 2023 were at 43,210 units, as against 48,713 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,176 units.

Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “We have sold 42,034 tractors in the domestic market during September 2023. Smart recovery in Kharif sowing with more than 110 mn hectares and the start of festive fervour is expected to bring positive sentiments among the farmers. Normal rains in September have helped overall monsoon to achieve near normal levels and this will help in Rabi sowing, especially in Central, Northern and Western regions of the country. In the exports market, we have sold 1,176 tractors.”

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shares

The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday at 3:30 pm closed at Rs 1,555.75, down by 0.019 percent.

