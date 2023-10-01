Mahindra Auto Sales Grow By 17%; Sells 75,604 Units In September | Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of September 2023 stood at 75,604 vehicles, a growth of 17 percent, including exports, the company announced through an exchange filing.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra recorded the highest sales for the third consecutive month. In September, the company sold 41,267 vehicles in the domestic market, and overall, 42,260 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23,997 units.

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – September 2023

Utility Vehicles: There were 41,267 utility vehicles sold in September 2023, reflecting a 20 percent increase compared to September 2022. Year-to-date (YTD) sales for September 2023 reached 214,904, showing a 29 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Cars + Vans: In September 2023, there were no sales recorded for cars and vans in this category, representing a 100 percent decrease compared to September 2022. YTD sales for September 2023 amounted to 10, indicating a 99 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

Overall Passenger Vehicles: The total number of passenger vehicles sold in September 2023, including both utility vehicles and cars/vans, was 41,267, reflecting a 20 percent increase compared to September 2022.

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – September 2023

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) with a weight less than 2 tons: In September 2023, there were 3,941 LCVs in this category sold, which indicates an 11 percent decrease compared to September 2022. The YTD sales for September 2023 reached 20,629, showing a 5 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) with a weight between 2 tons and 3.5 tons: In September 2023, there were 18,917 LCVs in this category sold, representing a 15 percetn increase compared to September 2022. The YTD sales for September 2023 amounted to 102,728, indicating a 6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

LCVs with a weight greater than 3.5 tons and Medium-Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV): In September 2023, there were 1,139 vehicles sold in this category, reflecting a substantial 42 percent increase compared to September 2022. The YTD sales for September 2023 reached 6,403, showing an impressive 52 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Three-Wheelers (including electric 3-wheelers): In September 2023, there were 7,921 three-wheelers sold in this category, representing a notable 37 percent increase compared to September 2022. The YTD sales for September 2023 amounted to 39,226, indicating a significant 53 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Exports – September 2023

In September 2023, the total number of exports amounted to 2,419 units, which indicates a 5 percent decrease compared to September 2022. Year-to-date (YTD) exports for September 2023 reached 14,316 units, showing a 9 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are excited to achieve our highest ever sale of SUVs for the third consecutive month. This month we saw a growth of 20 percent with 41,267 vehicles. We also registered an overall growth of 17 percent. In September, we also crossed the 1 lakh unit mark for our Bolero Maxx Pik Up trucks, making it the fastest selling pick up in the country to reach that mark.

