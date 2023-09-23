 Club Mahindra Rewards Employees With 2 Lakh Shares As Stock Options
Club Mahindra Rewards Employees With 2 Lakh Shares As Stock Options

Saturday, September 23, 2023
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited on Saturday allotted 2,57,963 shares as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing.

From the allocated shares 1,37,500 shares of Rs 10 each were allocated under the Mahindra Holidays and Resort India Limited Employees Stock Options Scheme 2014. The remaining 1,20,463 shares were given under the Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited Employees Stock Options Scheme 2020.

Post the allocation of shares Club Mahindra's issued and paid-up equity share capital increased from Rs 2,01,57,08,770 to Rs 2,01,82,88,400.

The shares of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts on Friday closed at Rs 402.60, up by 1.62 per cent.

