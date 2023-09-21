Mahindra Lifespaces Strengthens Footprint In Pune, Launches Phase 3 Of Happinest Tathawade | Image: Mahindra Lifespaces (Representative)

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, announced the launch of the third phase of Mahindra Happinest Tathawade, a first-of-its-kind ‘Fusion Homes’ residential development in Pune through an exchange filing. With most of its Phase 1 & 2 inventory already sold out, this is one of the fastest selling developments in the micro market of PCMC.

Moreover, with Phase 1 construction ahead of schedule, possession of apartments is planned from 2025 onwards. Phase 3 of Mahindra Happinest Tathawade comprises exclusively of 2 BHK homes, ranging in carpet area from 619 sq ft to 702 sq ft., and priced 66 Lakh onwards.

As a part of this launch, Mahindra Lifespaces is also adding retail and commercial spaces within the development, ensuring convenience and a well-rounded destination for homebuyers. The retail inventory will be designed to offer a diverse range of options, featuring a mix of both medium and smallformat retail. Mahindra Lifespaces is committed to strategically incorporating thoughtful amenities and services that enrich the overall living experience of the customer.

Vimalendra Singh, Chief Sales and Service Officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said, "Pune is one of the leading residential destinations driven by end-user demand, and continues to remain a key market for us. The city's robust performance with respect to improving social and urban infrastructure, increasing employment opportunities, and a growing demand for differentiated homes with sustainable lifestyle has been a key driver for the business. We got a very positive response for phases 1 & 2, and are confident of the performance of phase 3 with an integrated offering of retail and commercial spaces.”

Strategically located along the Mumbai-Pune highway, the development is situated in a highly coveted residential area and an educational hub within Pimpri-Chinchwad. It is in close proximity to the IT hub of Hinjewadi, various multi-speciality hospitals, and proposed Hinjewadi Junction metro station. Additionally, upcoming developments in the area includes a lifestyle mall and the forthcoming 170 km ring road, slated to encircle both Pune and PCMC. The area also offers connectivity to key transit points such as Old Mumbai-Pune highway, Pune-Dhule-Nasik highway, railway stations (Kasarwadi and Pimpri), bus stop (Pimpri Chowk) and metro station (Sant Tukaram Nagar).

