Mahindra Lifespace Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Mahindra Lifespaces Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP | Image: Mahindra Lifespaces (Representative)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited on Monday announced that the share Transfer and allotment committee has approved allotment of 19,772 new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees pursuant to the exercise of Options granted under Employee Stock Options Scheme 2012 (ESOS - 2012), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the issued equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs 155,09,88,620 to Rs 155,11,86,340 and subscribed & paid-up equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs 154,94,56,730 to Rs 154,96,54,450.

All equity shares of the Company allotted pursuant to exercise of stock options shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company, said via the filing.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited shares

The shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers at 12:25 pm IST were at Rs 530, down by 0.48 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)