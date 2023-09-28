Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Appoints Tanmoy Roy As Chief People Officer & Senior Management Personnel | Image: Mahindra Lifespaces (Representative)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited on Thursday announced the appointment of Tanmoy Roy as Chief People Officer, Senior Management Personnel of the Company effective from October 16, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Tanmoy Roy

Tanmoy Roy with over 18 years of experience in Human Resources across domains of HR strategy, Employer Branding, Talent Management, Business Partnering, Organizational Effectiveness, Technology, Capability Development, and Talent Acquisition within various Mahindra Group Businesses such as Automotive, Technology, BFSI, and Corporate Functions.

He is currently working as Associate Senior Vice President - Human Resources of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited wherein he is leading HR for the unsecured lending startup of Mahindra Finance - Digi Fin Co, responsible for building leadership pipeline through talent cohorts.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited shares

The shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited on Thursday at 2:57 pm IST were at Rs 528, down by 0.67 percent.

