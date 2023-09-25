Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Stake in Exide Industries | File

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired an additional stake in Exide Industries Limited on September 20, 2023, the company announced on Monday through an exchange filing.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired 3,09,600 shares representing 0.0365 per cent stake in Exide Industries. The shares were acquired on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The stakes held by Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund increased from the earlier 4,24,76,144 representing 4.9972 per cent shares to 4,27,85,744 shares representing 5.0336 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquires stake in Kajaria Ceramics

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund in August bought 1,204 additional shares of Kajaria Ceramics Limited. The 0.0007 per cent stake were bought on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange limited.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares

The shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday afternoon at 2:17 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,776, up by 1.11 per cent.