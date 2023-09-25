 Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Stake in Exide Industries
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Stake in Exide Industries

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Stake in Exide Industries

The shares were acquired on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Stake in Exide Industries | File

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired an additional stake in Exide Industries Limited on September 20, 2023, the company announced on Monday through an exchange filing.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired 3,09,600 shares representing 0.0365 per cent stake in Exide Industries. The shares were acquired on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The stakes held by Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund increased from the earlier 4,24,76,144 representing 4.9972 per cent shares to 4,27,85,744 shares representing 5.0336 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquires stake in Kajaria Ceramics

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund in August bought 1,204 additional shares of Kajaria Ceramics Limited. The 0.0007 per cent stake were bought on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange limited.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares

The shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday afternoon at 2:17 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,776, up by 1.11 per cent.

Read Also
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Kajaria Ceramics Shares
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shyam Metalics & Energy To Make Aluminum Foil For Lithium-ion Cell Manufacturing

Shyam Metalics & Energy To Make Aluminum Foil For Lithium-ion Cell Manufacturing

Jubilant FoodWorks Allots 46,830 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Jubilant FoodWorks Allots 46,830 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Stake in Exide Industries

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Stake in Exide Industries

Dabur promoter Burman Family Announces ₹2,116 cr Open Offer For 26% Stake In Religare

Dabur promoter Burman Family Announces ₹2,116 cr Open Offer For 26% Stake In Religare

Hero Motocorp Announces New Price Of Karizma Xmr At ₹1,79,900 , Effective From October 1st

Hero Motocorp Announces New Price Of Karizma Xmr At ₹1,79,900 , Effective From October 1st