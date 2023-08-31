 Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Acquires Additional Kajaria Ceramics Shares
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund on Monday bought 1,204 additional shares of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company announced through an exchange filing. The 0.0007 per cent stake were bought on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange limited.

Before the acquisition of shares the mutual fund held 79,62,393 shares, which equalled 4.9999 per cent. However, post the acquisition the mutual fund holds a total of 5.0006 per cent comprising 79,63,597 equity shares.

Kotak Mahindra Bank earnings

Kotak Mahindra Bank announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 in the last month. The bank’s PAT for Q1FY24 stood at ₹ 3,452 crore, up 67% YoY from ₹ 2,071 crore in Q1FY23. Its Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1FY24 increased to ₹ 6,234 crore, from ₹ 4,697 crore in Q1FY23, up 33% YoY and the Operating profit for Q1FY24 was ₹ 4,950 crore, up 78% YoY.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares

The shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday afternoon at 12:58 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,768.25, down by 0.38 per cent.

