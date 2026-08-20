Netweb Technologies Share Hits Record High After 7% Surge, Know - What Is Driving Investor Interest?

Netweb Technologies India shares witnessed strong buying on August 20. |

Mumbai: The stock opened at Rs 5,095.70, up 0.61 percent from its previous close of Rs 5,065. Buying strengthened after the opening, pushing it to a lifetime high of Rs 5,443.80 by around 11 am.

At that level, the stock had gained nearly 7.48 percent. It was trading about 7 percent higher when the latest data was recorded.

Trading Volume Jumps

The rally was supported by a sharp increase in trading activity. Netweb Technologies usually records an average daily volume of nearly 17 lakh shares.

However, more than 23 lakh shares had changed hands by 11 am on August 20. The volume was already around 35 percent higher than its usual full-day average.

Heavy volume indicates wider market participation, although it can include both fresh buying and profit-booking.

Strong Returns for Investors

The stock has gained 4.56 percent in one week and 29.66 percent in one month. Its three-month and six-month returns stand at 41.01 percent and 48.97 percent, respectively.

Netweb shares have climbed 74.14 percent in 2026 so far and 164.43 percent over the past year. An investment of Rs 1 lakh made one year ago would now be worth nearly Rs 2.64 lakh, excluding taxes and charges.

The stock has returned 113.07 percent in two years and 564.61 percent in three years. This means a Rs 1 lakh investment made three years ago could have grown to approximately Rs 6.65 lakh.

Domestic Institutions Raise Stake

Domestic institutional investors increased their holding from 4.23 percent in June 2025 to 5.91 percent in June 2026.

Public shareholding rose from 13.12 percent to 15.29 percent, while foreign institutional investors reduced their stake from 9.54 percent to 9.27 percent.

Investors Should Remain Careful

Netweb Technologies has a market capitalisation of about Rs 30,873 crore. Despite its strong momentum, investors should consider earnings, order book, valuations and individual risk tolerance.

No specific corporate announcement was cited as the confirmed reason behind the day’s rally.