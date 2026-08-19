Sensex Slides 326 Points In Late Trade, Nifty Stays Below 24,100

Sensex fell nearly 326 points to 76,909.68 in late trade. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets remained under pressure in late trade on Wednesday, with both benchmark indices trading below their previous closing levels.

At 3:32 pm, the BSE Sensex stood at 76,909.68, down 325.78 points or 0.42 per cent. The index had closed at 77,235.46 in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty 50 was at 24,078.30 at 3:31 pm, lower by 76.60 points or 0.32 per cent. Its previous close was 24,154.90.

Both indices began the day near their previous closes , but early gains faded quickly. The charts showed repeated attempts to recover, though every rebound remained limited throughout the trading session.

Sensex Movement

The Sensex opened slightly lower at 77,218.05 but soon moved upward to touch an intraday high of 77,347.81. However, the index failed to hold the gains and slipped sharply during the morning session.

The benchmark later touched a low of 76,822.89. It remained mostly below the 77,000 level through the afternoon before showing a small recovery towards the end of trade.

The Sensex traded within a range of around 525 points during the session. Its 52-week high stands at 86,159.02, while the 52-week low is 71,545.81.

Nifty Performance

The Nifty opened at 24,152.05 and reached a high of 24,172.85. Selling pressure soon pulled the index lower, taking it close to the 24,050 mark during the morning.

The index touched an intraday low of 24,025.65. It stayed in a narrow range for most of the afternoon before recovering slightly to 24,078.30 near 3:31 pm.

The Nifty’s 52-week high is 26,373.20, while its 52-week low stands at 22,182.55.

Markets Stay Weak

The late-session data showed that selling pressure continued to keep the benchmarks in negative territory. Although both indices recovered from their intraday lows, they were unable to return to their previous closing levels.

The Sensex remained below 77,000, while the Nifty stayed under 24,100. The final closing figures may differ from these late-trade levels shown in the market snapshots.