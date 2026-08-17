Sensex Falls 281 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,300 After Volatile Trade

Mumbai: Indian equity markets ended lower on Monday after a volatile trading session, with both benchmark indices giving up their afternoon recovery during the final minutes of trade.

The BSE Sensex fell 281.09 points, or 0.36 percent, to settle at 77,728.16. The NSE Nifty declined 78.35 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 24,287.65.

Weak Opening

The Sensex opened at 77,892.92, below its previous close of 78,009.25. It touched the day’s high of 77,928.68 during early trade but soon faced selling pressure.

The index slipped to an intraday low of 77,453.75 before recovering strongly in the afternoon. It later reached 77,844.43 around 3.15 pm, but renewed selling near the closing bell erased part of the recovery.

The Sensex eventually finished 280.76 points above its lowest level of the day, showing that some buying interest emerged at lower levels.

Nifty Below 24,300

The Nifty started the session at 24,343.45, compared with its previous close of 24,366. It climbed to an intraday high of 24,360.10 but remained unable to move into positive territory.

Selling dragged the benchmark to a low of 24,226.95 during the first half. A steady recovery then pushed it towards the 24,350 level in afternoon trading.

However, the rebound failed to hold and the index fell sharply in the last few minutes, ending below the important 24,300 mark.

Volatile Session

The market movement showed weakness during the morning, followed by a gradual recovery after noon. The late decline indicated continued selling at higher levels and caution among investors.

The Sensex remained well below its 52-week high of 86,159.02 but above its 52-week low of 71,545.81. Similarly, the Nifty was below its 52-week high of 26,373.20 while staying comfortably above its 52-week low of 22,182.55.

Investors may now closely watch whether the Nifty can regain the 24,300 level and whether the Sensex can move back above 78,000 in the coming sessions.