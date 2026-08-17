L&T Secures Ultra-Mega Middle East Order, Offshore Contract Valued Above ₹15,000 Crore

L&T has won a Middle East offshore facilities order worth over Rs 15,000 crore. |

New Delhi: Engineering and infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an ultra-mega order in the Middle East to develop multiple offshore facilities, the company announced on Monday.

L&T classifies contracts valued above Rs 15,000 crore as ultra-mega orders. However, the company did not disclose the client’s name or the exact value and completion timeline of the latest contract.

Complete Project Execution

The project will be executed by L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore), the company’s hydrocarbon business division.

Under the contract, LTEH Offshore will undertake the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of multiple offshore facilities. This means the company will manage the project from its initial design stage through construction and final commissioning.

The order strengthens LTEH Offshore’s presence in the Middle East , one of the key international markets for energy infrastructure and offshore development projects.

Regional Presence

L&T said the contract reflects the customer’s confidence in the company’s ability to complete large and complex offshore projects safely, on schedule and according to required quality standards.

LTEH Offshore has integrated capabilities covering engineering, project management, procurement, fabrication and installation. It also operates a fleet of specialised vessels used for offshore construction and installation activities.

These resources allow the company to undertake large projects that require work both onshore and at sea.

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Four-Decade Experience

Over the past four decades, LTEH Offshore has executed a wide range of projects across international markets.

Its experience includes fixed offshore platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, upgrades and modifications to existing facilities, deepwater subsea infrastructure and decommissioning programmes.

The business has also completed several challenging offshore developments in the Middle East, helping L&T build long-term relationships with energy companies operating in the region.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational group. It operates across engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services in several industries and geographical markets.