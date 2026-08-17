HAL Hits 52-Week High As Prachand Helicopter Production Partnerships Boost Stock

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) bucked the weak broader market trend on Monday, rising to a fresh 52-week high after the state-owned aerospace company announced new partnerships to expand domestic production of fuselage structures for the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).

The HAL stock gained 2.38% to touch Rs 5,149.90 per share on the NSE, attracting buying interest following the production agreements.

HAL expands Prachand helicopter production network

HAL has entered into partnerships with Adani Defence Systems and Technologies and Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) for manufacturing fuselage structures for the Prachand LCH.

Under the arrangements, BEML will manufacture 48 fuselage structures, while Adani Defence will produce another 42 structures. The agreements bring both private and public-sector Indian companies into the helicopter programme and broaden the domestic supplier base supporting Prachand production.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K said the partnerships represent an important development for India's aerospace ecosystem, particularly because private industry is now being brought into the production of helicopter fuselage structures.

According to HAL, the collaboration is expected to increase manufacturing capacity, strengthen the domestic supply chain and support the country's efforts to build indigenous aerospace capabilities.

₹62,700 crore Prachand order

The development comes after the Ministry of Defence signed two contracts with HAL on March 28, 2025, for the supply of 156 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters to the Indian armed forces.

The combined value of the contracts is Rs 62,700 crore. Of the total order, 66 helicopters are meant for the Indian Air Force, while the remaining 90 will be supplied to the Indian Army.

The latest partnerships could help broaden the manufacturing ecosystem around the large helicopter order by involving additional Indian companies in component production.

The increased participation of domestic suppliers also aligns with the broader push to strengthen India's defence manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on overseas supply chains.

HAL's latest production arrangements therefore mark another step towards expanding indigenous capacity for military aerospace equipment while supporting the execution of the Prachand helicopter programme.