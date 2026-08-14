HAL Partners BEML & Adani, Prachand Helicopter Fuselage Production Gets Major Indigenous Push

HAL has partnered with BEML and Adani Defence to make Prachand helicopter fuselages. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has partnered with BEML and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies to manufacture fuselages for the indigenous Prachand light combat helicopter.

The agreements are expected to increase production capacity and strengthen India’s domestic aerospace supply chain. BEML will manufacture 48 fuselages, while Adani Defence will produce 42. HAL will build the remaining units.

Rs 62,700 Crore Order

HAL is executing orders worth Rs 62,700 crore for 156 Prachand helicopters. Of these, 90 will be supplied to the Indian Army and 66 to the Indian Air Force.

HAL chief Ravi K said private industry was being integrated into helicopter fuselage production for the first time. He added that the partnerships would expand manufacturing capacity and create opportunities for Indian suppliers.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027-28, with the full order expected to be completed over the following five years.

Advanced Systems

The series-production Prachand helicopters will feature seven new systems and at least four major upgrades over the existing limited-series aircraft.

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New capabilities will include indigenous air-to-ground missiles, laser-guided rockets, modern electronic warfare systems and nuclear detection equipment. The helicopters will also have secure datalink communication, obstacle avoidance technology and directed infrared countermeasures.

HAL has already delivered 15 limited-series Prachand helicopters—10 to the IAF and five to the Army. These aircraft carry air-to-air missiles, unguided rockets and turret guns.

Local Content

The helicopter currently has 45 per cent indigenous content by value. This is expected to rise gradually to more than 65 per cent in the final series-production aircraft.

Production has started at HAL’s 615-acre helicopter factory in Tumakuru, Karnataka. The facility can manufacture 30 helicopters annually, with capacity expandable to 100 units.

The factory may also produce light utility helicopters and the planned 13-tonne Indian multi-role helicopter. HAL said the programme would create opportunities for MSMEs, component makers and specialised aerospace suppliers.