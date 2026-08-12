BEML Secures ₹184.25 Crore HAL Order, To Supply LCH Fuselage Aerostructures

BEML has secured a Rs 184.25 crore HAL order. |

Bengaluru: State-owned defence manufacturer BEML Limited has secured an order worth Rs 184.25 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), strengthening its presence in the aerospace manufacturing sector.

The contract covers the manufacture and supply of fuselage aerostructures for the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), a military platform developed by HAL.

Order Details

BEML disclosed the development in a regulatory filing to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 11.

The company said the order had been received in the normal course of business. However, it did not disclose the number of aerostructures to be supplied or the timeline for completing the contract.

The fuselage is the main body of a helicopter. It houses systems, crew areas and other components, making it a critical part of the aircraft's structure.

Defence Push

The order is important for BEML as it expands the company's role beyond its established businesses in defence equipment, mining and construction machinery, and rail and metro products.

It also highlights cooperation between two major public sector defence companies in building military equipment within India.

HAL manufactures the LCH, a combat helicopter designed for operations at different altitudes and in challenging conditions. BEML's work on fuselage aerostructures will support the production programme for the helicopter.

Domestic Manufacturing

The contract is expected to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing by increasing the use of locally produced components and engineering capabilities.

It also supports the government's focus on reducing dependence on imported defence equipment and developing a stronger local supply chain.

For BEML, successful execution could improve its aerospace credentials and help it compete for similar orders in the future.

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The company made the disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Investors are likely to watch how the order contributes to BEML's order book, revenue and execution pipeline. The filing did not provide details about margins, delivery schedules or the financial impact of the contract.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should consult financial advisers before investing.