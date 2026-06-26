 BEML Secures ₹44.7 Crore Export Order, International Order Book Rises To ₹939.6 Crore
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HomeBusinessBEML Secures ₹44.7 Crore Export Order, International Order Book Rises To ₹939.6 Crore

BEML Secures ₹44.7 Crore Export Order, International Order Book Rises To ₹939.6 Crore

BEML Ltd received an additional export order worth USD 5.35 million (Rs 44.7 crore) for earth moving equipment. This boosts its total international order book to USD 112.35 million (Rs 939.6 crore), as announced in an exchange filing on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 26, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
BEML Secures ₹44.7 Crore Export Order, International Order Book Rises To ₹939.6 Crore
BEML Ltd received an additional export order worth USD 5.35 million (Rs 44.7 crore). |

Mumbai: BEML Ltd, a public sector undertaking specialising in heavy equipment, announced on Thursday that it has secured an additional export order valued at approximately USD 5.35 million (Rs 44.7 crore) from the Middle East.

Additional Export Order

The order is for the supply of heavy earth moving equipment, which will be used for infrastructure development applications in the Middle East region. This new order was received on 25 June 2026 at 21:01 hours, the company said.

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Enhanced Contract Value

With this additional order, the aggregate value of the particular contract has increased from USD 36.38 million to approximately USD 41.73 million. This represents a significant boost to the ongoing project.

International Order Book

BEML's total international order bookings as of the date of the announcement stand at approximately USD 112.35 million (Rs 939.6 crore). The company had previously reported other international orders.

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Company Background

BEML Ltd, formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited, manufactures a variety of heavy equipment for defence, rail, power, mining, and infrastructure sectors. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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