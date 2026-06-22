BEL Wins ₹1,081 Crore Orders, Defence Order Book Strengthens With Fresh Contracts

Bharat Electronics Limited has secured fresh defence orders worth Rs 1,081 crore |

Mumbai: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna public sector company under the Ministry of Defence, has received fresh orders worth Rs 1,081 crore.

The company announced the development on Monday.

These orders were received since BEL’s last order disclosure on May 25, 2026.

The new contracts have further strengthened BEL’s order book and improved its business outlook.

Orders Across Key Defence Segments

BEL said the new orders cover a wide range of advanced defence and electronic systems.

These include communication equipment, radar systems, seekers and CBRN protection systems.

CBRN systems are used to detect and protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

Such equipment is important for national security and battlefield safety.

More Business In Services And Upgrades

Apart from core defence systems, BEL has also secured contracts for avionics, system upgrades, spare parts and maintenance services.

This shows the company is growing not only in manufacturing but also in long-term service support.

Maintenance and upgrade contracts help defence equipment remain operational for longer periods.

These businesses also provide stable revenue for the company.

Support From Make In India Push

The strong order inflow reflects the government’s continued focus on local defence manufacturing.

India has been actively promoting domestic production under the Make in India initiative.

BEL remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of this policy due to its strong manufacturing base and technical expertise.

Strong Growth Outlook

The latest contracts are expected to support BEL’s revenue growth in the current financial year.

Regular order wins improve earnings visibility and strengthen investor confidence.

With rising defence spending and focus on indigenous technology, BEL is expected to remain a major player in India’s defence sector.