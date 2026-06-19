Bharat Forge Bags ₹425 Crore Navy Deal, To Supply 1.25 MW Gas Turbine Generators In 5 Years

Bharat Forge has secured a Rs 425 crore defence contract from the Ministry of Defence. |

Mumbai: Bharat Forge Limited has secured a major Rs 425 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply Gas Turbine Generators (GTGs) to the Indian Navy.

The company announced the development through a press release filed with stock exchanges on June 19.

This order marks another important step in India’s defence manufacturing growth and supports the government’s push for self-reliance in strategic sectors.

Generators For Naval Ships

Under the agreement, Bharat Forge will supply GTGs for onboard power generation on Kolkata-class warships of the Indian Navy.

These generators are rated at 1.25 megawatts (MW) and will replace older lower-capacity units currently operating on the ships.

The new systems are expected to improve power efficiency and operational performance.

The contract will be executed over a period of five years, giving the company strong long-term revenue visibility.

Entry Into Marine Gas Turbine Business

This contract is also significant because it marks Bharat Forge’s entry into the marine gas turbine business.

The order has been awarded under the Buy (Indian) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, which promotes domestic manufacturing.

The company said this project will help deliver the first indigenous gas turbine-based power plant to operate on Indian Naval ships.

Boost To Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

Bharat Forge plans to set up a dedicated integration and testing facility for these gas turbine generators.

The company will also participate in future design and development programmes for larger marine power systems and propulsion turbines.

Industry experts believe this project will strengthen India’s defence supply chain and reduce dependence on imported technology.

The deal is expected to improve Bharat Forge’s defence business and strengthen its position in high-value military manufacturing.