Bharat Forge Arm Signs Global Defence Pact, KSSL And AM General Target Next-Gen 155mm Artillery Market

Strategic Defence Partnership Announced. | IANS

Mumbai: Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), the defence arm of Bharat Forge, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with US-based military vehicle manufacturer AM General.

The agreement was signed at the Eurosatory defence exhibition in Paris, one of the world's largest defence industry events. The partnership aims to offer advanced mounted artillery gun systems to armed forces worldwide.

Focus on Modern Warfare Needs

The two companies said modern armies are increasingly seeking artillery systems that are mobile, lightweight, rugged and capable of operating in all weather and terrain conditions.

Read Also BHEL Signs Technology Transfer Pact With NSTL-DRDO To Boost Naval Systems Capabilities

Under the partnership, KSSL and AM General will jointly promote next-generation 155mm mounted artillery platforms designed for quick deployment and enhanced battlefield performance.

The companies said there is strong global demand for such systems, particularly among countries seeking modern and mobile defence solutions.

US Army Programme Opportunity

As part of the collaboration, AM General has submitted a proposal to participate in the US Army's Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) programme.

The proposal includes the development and delivery of a 155mm artillery solution based on KSSL's Mounted Artillery Gun platform. If selected, deliveries are expected to begin in 2027.

This could provide a major international opportunity for KSSL and strengthen India's position in the global defence export market.

Advanced Features of the System

The Mounted Artillery Gun, or MArG, system is designed for high mobility and operational flexibility.

Read Also Paras Defence Signs 10-Year Agreement With Northstar USA To Supply Refuelling Systems

It features a 52-calibre 155mm cannon and uses patented Soft Recoil Technology, which significantly reduces recoil force compared with conventional artillery systems. The platform can fire high-explosive projectiles beyond 40km and carry more than 20 projectiles onboard.

The technology also allows for a lighter vehicle design while maintaining strong firepower and reliability.

Strengthening Global Defence Presence

Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, said the partnership reflects confidence in KSSL's artillery technology and combat-proven capabilities.

Read Also Hindustan Aeronautics Secures ₹2,901 Crore Defence Contract To Supply Six Maritime Helicopters

AM General President and CEO John Chadbourne said combining the company's platforms with KSSL's soft recoil technology could deliver advanced battlefield capabilities for armed forces worldwide.

The partnership is expected to create new export opportunities and expand the global reach of India's defence manufacturing sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company announcements and exchange filings. Readers should independently verify information before making decisions.