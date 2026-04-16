Paras Defence Signs Deal With US Firm Northstar To Bring Air-To-Air Refuelling Technology For Indian Armed Forces

Paras Defence partners with US-based Northstar to introduce advanced aerial refuelling technology for India’s armed forces |

New Delhi, April 16: A leading Indian defence and space engineering company on Thursday said it has partnered with a US-based firm that will enable it to bring proven air-to-air refuelling technologies and support services for the Indian armed forces.

Agreement details

The deal will also lead to associated services for the Indian armed forces, an official statement said.

Mumbai-based Paras Defence and Space Technologies has entered into an agreement with US-based Bandak Aviation Inc. DBA Northstar, according to the statement issued by the Indian firm.

"The agreement focuses on the supply and support of Northstar’s advanced products, including air-to-air refuelling systems and related accessories. In addition, this will lead to associated services for the Indian armed forces," it said.

Northstar’s expertise

Northstar is globally recognised for its expertise in designing, developing, manufacturing, enhancing, and provisioning of aerial (air-to-air) refuelling systems, the statement said.

These systems are widely deployed across a range of airborne platforms, enhancing mission endurance and operational flexibility.

Company statements

Amit Mahajan, Director, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, said, “This agreement marks a significant step in expanding our capabilities in advanced aerospace solutions. Partnering with Northstar enables us to bring proven air-to-air refuelling technologies and support services for the Indian armed forces. We are likely to be the first company to do this.”

The partnership reflects “our commitment to supporting critical defence requirements with advanced and dependable solutions”, the statement quoted a representative from Northstar as saying.

Focus on defence modernisation

Through this collaboration, Paras aims to strengthen its portfolio in aerospace and defence systems while supporting the modernisation and capability enhancement of India’s defence forces, the firm said.

Also Watch:

Read Also Paras Defence Secures ₹80.28 Crore DRDO Order For High Precision Optical System Development

While maintaining a global outlook, Paras Defence remains firmly focused on advancing India’s self-reliance in defence technology, powered by strong in-house research and development, integrated engineering capabilities, and turnkey system delivery, the statement said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)