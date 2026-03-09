Paras Defence Secures ₹80.28 Crore DRDO Order For High Precision Optical System Development

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has received an order worth approximately Rs. 80.28 Cr from the Defence Research and Development Organisation under the Ministry of Defence. |

Mumbai: Paras Defence and Space Technologies has landed a new defence contract, strengthening its role in India’s defence technology ecosystem with a project focused on advanced optical systems for air defence applications.

Paras Defence confirmed that it has received an order from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which operates under the Ministry of Defence. The contract is valued at approximately Rs. 80.28 Cr, including taxes. The project involves the development of a high-precision optical system designed for air defence applications, highlighting the company’s capabilities in specialised defence and space technologies.

The order specifically focuses on building a high-precision optical system intended to support air defence platforms. Such systems are critical for detection, targeting, and tracking functions in modern defence equipment. According to the disclosure outlined in the annexure of the filing on page 2, the project scope centers on advanced optical engineering tailored for defence use cases, reflecting the company’s involvement in high-end defence technology development.

The contract will be executed within 18 months from the date of the supply order. This timeline sets the project’s development and delivery window for the optical system being built for DRDO. The filing also clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity, specifically DRDO under the Ministry of Defence, reinforcing the company’s participation in India’s domestic defence ecosystem.

Paras Defence stated that the promoter group or associated companies do not have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions. These disclosures were included in the regulatory annexure detailing the order’s size, nature, and execution framework as required under listing regulations. The order adds to Paras Defence’s portfolio of defence technology projects and underlines its ongoing collaboration with India’s defence research institutions.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing submitted by Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited dated March 09, 2026. The report has been prepared using only the contents of the provided document and does not incorporate external sources or independent verification.