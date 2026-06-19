Goodluck India Subsidiary Bags ₹255 Crore Defence Order, 155mm Shell Supply To Be Completed In 10 Months

Goodluck India’s defence subsidiary has secured a Rs 255 crore domestic order. |

Mumbai: Goodluck India Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Goodluck Defence and Aerospace Limited, has secured a major domestic defence order worth around Rs 255 crore.

The company shared the update in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges on June 19.

This order is expected to give a strong boost to the company’s defence manufacturing business and improve future revenue visibility.

Order For 155mm Long-Range Shells

Under the contract, the subsidiary will manufacture and supply 155mm long-range empty shells in ready-to-fill condition.

These shells are used in advanced artillery systems and play an important role in modern defence operations.

The company said delivery will happen only after successful inspection by the end user and after receiving all required approvals from competent authorities.

This ensures strict quality and safety standards during execution.

Execution Within 10 Months

According to the company, the order will be executed within 10 months as per the delivery schedule.

The contract is domestic in nature, although the company has not disclosed the name of the entity awarding the order due to confidentiality reasons.

Goodluck India clarified that the order is on a deliverable basis and there is no related-party involvement in the transaction.

The company also stated that neither promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity.

Defence Business Gains Momentum

India’s defence manufacturing sector has been growing rapidly due to rising focus on domestic production and reduced import dependence.

Industry experts believe such large orders can help companies strengthen their market position and improve long-term growth.

For Goodluck India, this order could support capacity utilisation and strengthen its presence in the defence and aerospace segment.

Investors may also closely watch how this order contributes to the company’s earnings in the coming quarters.